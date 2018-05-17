PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island elections officials say it would cost the state more than $4 million to implement ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial elections.

The Providence Journal reports that Rhode Island Board of Elections executive director Bob Raposa testified Wednesday before a special legislative commission. Raposa said it will cost $1 million per election to use a runoff system.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates on the ballot in order of preference. A candidate with a majority of votes wins.

According to Raposa, the state’s voting equipment could handle the system with some software upgrades. Raposa said the state would need 590 new scanning machines, amounting to about $4 million.

Maine will use ranked-choice voting in next month’s statewide primaries.

