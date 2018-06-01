MOUNT RAINIER, Md. (AP) — Officials have announced that a police chief in Maryland will retire.

The Washington Post reports that officials announced Friday that Mount Rainier Police Chief Michael E. Scott will retire from the department. Scott came to Mount Rainier after working for the Maryland-National Capital Park Police for more than 20 years.

Mayor Malinda Miles says Scott brought Mount Rainier law enforcement into the 21st century. Miles says his commitment to community policing and best practices have helped make Mount Rainier a great place to live and work.

A letter from City Manager Miranda Braatz says Stephen Malley will serve as acting chief. Braatz’s letter did not detail a reason for Scott’s departure or say when his retirement will take effect.