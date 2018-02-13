Share story

By
The Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Officials are planning for a new morgue that’s expected to save an eastern Montana county $50,000 a year to be operational by the end of 2018.

The Billings Gazette reports the state and Yellowstone County are putting in nearly $1 million to fund a new morgue that has additional space to perform autopsies and to store bodies.

Officials say the current morgue that operates out of a Billings hospital is in a confined space, and it only has one work station where autopsies are conducted.

The state is planning to sign a 20-year lease on a new facility. Officials are also hoping the new space will be able to house the Billings crime lab.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Officials opened up the request for proposals last month, and it closes in April.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

The Associated Press