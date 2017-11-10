PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — A pilot has died after a small plane crashed in Louisiana.
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, said the crash was reported about 11:47 a.m. Friday.
The single-engine private aircraft was found in thick brush between Buhlow Lake and the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Pineville, a suburb of Alexandria.
The Town Talk reports the Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation. Further details, including where the plane was headed, have not been released.
The pilot, whose name and hometown has been withheld pending notification of family, appeared to be the only occupant.
