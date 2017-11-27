HALIFAX, Vt. (AP) — Fire officials in Vermont say a stove may have sparked the blaze that damaged a home.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports crews from multiple towns responded to the Halifax home Monday afternoon. Firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Authorities say the home’s interior was damaged. No injuries have been reported.

Halifax Fire Chief Wayne Courser says he believes a pellet stove caused the fire. Courser says the fire wasn’t suspicious.

