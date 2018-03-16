WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a package opened at a Washington jail that hospitalized seven employees contained synthetic cannabis, not fentanyl.

News outlets report 16 workers fell ill after it was opened in the mail room at the Central Detention Facility on Thursday. District of Columbia officials had said at a news conference the substance initially tested positive for the powerful opioid painkiller. But, district fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan says more comprehensive tests Thursday night determined it was a synthetic cannabinoid known as K2.

District Department of Corrections spokeswoman Keena Blackmon says none of the employees has serious injuries. She says nine were treated at the scene.

Corrections department Director Quincy L. Booth says the package was encountered during a process that screens all incoming mail at the facility.

Officials are investigating.