LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Highway officials in Arkansas have opened bids on a project to widen a heavily traveled interstate that cuts through Little Rock.

Officials say the lowest bid to widen Interstate 630 came in at $84.4 million. The interstate connects downtown to west Little Rock, and highway officials estimate it carries more than 100,000 vehicles daily.

The improvements would widen a portion of the interstate from six lanes to eight, and it would also include the installation of sound barriers in some neighborhoods that abut the interstate.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , the widening project was one of 75 projects on which the department opened bids this week. The project is part of Arkansas’ $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas Program, which voters approved in 2012.

