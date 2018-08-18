FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska marijuana control board has approved the license for the first cannabis testing facility in Interior Alaska, expected to open next month.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the marijuana board approved the license for Fairbanks Analytical Testing Thursday in a 4-1 vote.

Owners Dylanne Macomber and Ronald Eads say their testing facility has been under development since last year.

They say the new Fairbanks lab is fully operational, but will need to get a final inspection in the coming weeks before the Alaska Marijuana Control Office issues the license.

There are two other testing facilities in the state — CannTest and Steep Hill — which are located in Anchorage.

Cary Carrigan with the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association says the Fairbanks testing facility will cut wait time and transportation costs for Interior growers.

___

