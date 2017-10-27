CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a state parole officer fatally shot by a New York police officer fired first at the cop after he entered her upstate apartment to check on her welfare.

State police officials conducting the investigation into the Oct. 4 shooting at an apartment complex in Canandaigua said Friday that 48-year-old Sandy Guardiola was lying in her bed when Detective Sgt. Scott Kadien checked on her at the request of another parole officer.

Officials say Kadien spoke to her briefly and left the bedroom to summon help. When he re-entered the room, she was holding a handgun.

Police say Kadien retreated and told her not to shoot. Officials say Guardiola fired once, hitting a wall. Officials say he ordered to drop the gun, but when she raised it again he fired, hitting her three times.