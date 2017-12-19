ALBANY, Vt. (AP) — Investigators say a fire destroyed an Albany, Vermont, home but spared other structures in the area.

Fire crews were on the scene Monday night, but snowy weather made it difficult for companies to reach the house in time. WCAX-TV reports no one was injured.

The fire was also contained to the house, and it did not spread to a nearby general store or any other homes.

The cause is under investigation.

