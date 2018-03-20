HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Fire officials in New Hampshire are investigating a condominium fire that seriously injured a man.
The Portsmouth Herald reports the fire started around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Crossway Terrace condos in Hampton. Officials say the fire didn’t spread beyond the single unit and was contained within 30 minutes.
Hampton deputy police chief David Hobbs says 24-year-old Ryan Scheyer was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in serious condition. Scheyer was later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital.
The state fire marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation.

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com