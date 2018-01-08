MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a man was taken into custody after jumping a perimeter fence at Miami International Airport and sprinting across a runway.
News outlets report that Miami-Dade police responded to the tarmac Monday afternoon and apprehended the man, who wasn’t immediately named.
Police say the man was apparently trying to take a shortcut. He told investigators that he had been dropped off at the airport to fill out an application and decided to jump the fence after realizing he was in wrong place.
It wasn’t clear if any flights were affected by the intruder.
Most Read Stories
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff's deputy WATCH
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
No injuries were reported.