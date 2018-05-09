NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A New York man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a Connecticut man who was celebrating his birthday party at a club.
The New Haven Register reports 26-year-old Jean Bruny was found guilty of murdering Torrance Dawkins in 2013 by a Superior Court jury Wednesday.
Police had said Bruny shot Dawkins in an “execution-style” killing at the Cheetah Club in New Haven.
He is scheduled for sentencing in August and remains incarcerated in lieu of $1 million bail. Defense attorneys Allison Near and Michael Sheehan had no comment as they left the courtroom.
Bruny’s convictions carry up to 65 years in prison.
Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com