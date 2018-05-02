NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York City man broke into his friend’s house, found him dead and then stole a box of his checks instead of calling 911.

A criminal complaint says 46-year-old Brooklyn resident Raymond Santoro broke into 44-year-old Staten Island resident Christopher Nargi’s home last fall, and then used his mother to cash the checks seven different times — collecting around $7,100 through the scheme. Police said Wednesday that Santoro faces over 20 charges including felony burglary and larceny.

The city medical examiner says Nargi had a cardiovascular condition and died of natural causes.

Santoro is due back in court on June 12. He did not return messages seeking comment.