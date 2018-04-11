SUITLAND, Md. (AP) — Officials say a man was found dead in a Maryland home that had a small fire.

Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tells news outlets that firefighters got a call from a neighbor in the duplex in Suitland on Tuesday morning. The neighbor said they could smell smoke and hear their neighbor’s smoke alarm.

Officials says firefighters found a small fire that was quickly put out. Upon further investigation, the man was found inside the room of origin.

Investigators are not calling the victim’s death a fire fatality at this point. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.