SUITLAND, Md. (AP) — Officials say a man was found dead in a Maryland home that had a small fire.
Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tells news outlets that firefighters got a call from a neighbor in the duplex in Suitland on Tuesday morning. The neighbor said they could smell smoke and hear their neighbor’s smoke alarm.
Officials says firefighters found a small fire that was quickly put out. Upon further investigation, the man was found inside the room of origin.
Investigators are not calling the victim’s death a fire fatality at this point. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
