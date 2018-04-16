LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a Georgia man and his dog were killed in a house fire.

A Gwinnett County Fire Department news release says the Lawrenceville man and his dog were killed Sunday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a neighbor called 911 Sunday morning to report what sounded like an explosion followed by flames and smoke pouring from the house.

The body of the man along with two dogs were found inside. One of the dogs was found alive. The man was the only person home at the time.

Officials say the neighbor’s report of an explosion may be attributed to medical oxygen tanks and ammunition in the house.

Authorities have not released the man’s name and the cause of the fire is still under investigation