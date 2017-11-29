KEARNY, N.J. (AP) — Fire officials in New Jersey have identified the victim of a fatal house fire.

NJ.com reports crews responded to the blaze in Kearny Wednesday morning. Firefighters pulled 66-year-old Kevin Olsen from the burning home.

Authorities say Olsen sustained third-degree burns. He was flown to St. Barnabas Medical Center where he later died.

Crews found eight dogs inside the home. One dog died, and seven others were taken to Arlington Dog and Cat Hospital for treatment.

Authorities say firefighters were able to contain the fire.

An investigation continues.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.