KEARNY, N.J. (AP) — Fire officials in New Jersey have identified the victim of a fatal house fire.
NJ.com reports crews responded to the blaze in Kearny Wednesday morning. Firefighters pulled 66-year-old Kevin Olsen from the burning home.
Authorities say Olsen sustained third-degree burns. He was flown to St. Barnabas Medical Center where he later died.
Crews found eight dogs inside the home. One dog died, and seven others were taken to Arlington Dog and Cat Hospital for treatment.
Most Read Stories
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes after making light of sexual harassment in message to reporter
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct VIEW
Authorities say firefighters were able to contain the fire.
An investigation continues.
___
Information from: NJ Advance Media.