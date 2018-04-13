WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a man boarded a train, took off his clothes and reportedly “acted aggressively” toward customers of Washington’s Metro.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel tells WTOP-FM 24-year-old Deon Tyrel Toye entered the system clothed and took off his shoes, prompting the station manager to call Metro Transit police Thursday. He then boarded the train and took off his clothes.

Officials say the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Officials tell The Washington Post the man failed to comply with police directives and was given warnings. An officer then used a stun gun on him and he was taken into custody.

Two victims had minor injuries.

Police tweeted that Toye was charged with several offenses including threats in a menacing manner. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.