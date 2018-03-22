BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State officials say a Louisiana man who knowingly violated the water discharge permits for facilities by altering samples to meet permit discharge limits has been arrested.

A Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality news release says 32-year-old Jordan Savoy was arrested Wednesday on multiple offenses including two felony violations of filing false public records. The department says Savoy admitted that he altered the fecal coliform samples so that the samples would meet permit limits.

Department Surveillance Division personnel became suspicious when they made several sampling inspections at two sewage treatment plants run by Savoy and saw poorly maintained conditions.

The sewage treatment plants were filled with solids and lacked means of disinfection during those inspections.

It is unclear if Savoy has a lawyer.