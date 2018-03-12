COLMAR MANOR, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say a 70-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Maryland.
News outlets report William Mobley was identified as the victim.
The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said in a news release Monday that Colmar Manor community members saw the fire coming from the two-story split-foyer single-family home Sunday night.
Mobley was found inside the home, where fire had already reached into the attic and through the roof. Mobley was unconscious as he was treated at the scene and transported to a medical facility.
Officials say he died a short time later.
No other civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. Officials say the blaze caused about $150,000 in damage and that the cause is undetermined.