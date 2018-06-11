ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — Prison officials say an inmate at the Maine State Prison has died.

In a statement, Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick identified the inmate as 59-year-old Darrell Crosby. The Portland Press Herald reports Crosby died about 12:20 p.m. Monday at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, and the Department of Corrections notified Maine State Police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fitzpatrick did not provide any details about the circumstances of Crosby’s death.

Fitzpatrick says Crosby was serving a split sentence of six years for unlawful sexual contact, with all but 18 months suspended, and eight years of probation. He began serving his sentence on Aug. 18, 2017 and Crosby was receiving cancer treatments around the time he was sentenced.

