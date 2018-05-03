KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — Maine forest rangers say brush fires in the state have burned over 100 acres.

Officials said Thursday they had contained about 50 percent of a 60-acre fire that started Wednesday evening and spread through Kennebunk, Sanford and Wells.

Crews continue to use drone and helicopter footage to monitor the fire.

Officials contained another 52-acre fire earlier Wednesday in Atkinson.

Authorities are investigating.