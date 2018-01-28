DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Officials are looking to relocate a homeless camp west of Durango city limits to a new location that is less prone to wildfire.

The Durango Herald reports homeless residents currently camp in an undeveloped area north of the Tech Center. Local government officials worry it is a potential fire danger, especially during the summer.

The location had about 45 campsites this summer, with one to four campers per campsite.

Durango and La Plata County officials are considering two locations for the camp — a lot behind the Centennial Center in Bodo Industrial Park and a lot off Avenida del Sol in west Durango, near Manna’s soup kitchen.

Officials want to identify a new location by April.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com