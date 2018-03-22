BEND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say antenna panels on the roof of a Bend hospital were installed facing the wrong direction, causing a portion of the radio troubles for police.

The Bulletin reports the antennas were installed on top of the St. Charles Medical Center as part of the $5 million in upgrades to the radio system of the region’s 911 service district.

Deschutes County project manager Tim Beuschlein says the antennas were put in place to fix a coverage hole in the city.

Police officers and public employees have filed hundreds of complaints with the district’s vendor Harris Corp. since the new system was implemented in July.

Bend Police Chief Jim Porter says the radio project now seems to be moving in the right direction.

