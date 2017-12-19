LAS VEGAS (AP) — Passenger traffic at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas increased slightly in November compared to a year earlier.

Data released Tuesday by the Clark County Department of Aviation show more than 3.9 million people flew in and out of the airport last month. That’s 1.3 percent more than in November 2016.

More than 3.5 million of the passengers traveled in domestic flights, while over 296,000 of them traveled in international flights.

Of the top five airlines serving McCarran, Spirit Airlines saw the biggest jump in passengers. The carrier transported more than 292,000 people last month, an increase of 12.3 percent over the year.

Airport officials say more than 44.7 million passengers have walked through McCarran this year. The annual record of nearly 48 million was set in 2007.