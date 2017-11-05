LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — Fire officials in New Hampshire say a fire caused by an overheated laptop battery destroyed a home.
WMUR-TV reports firefighters responded to the Londonderry house fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials say crews had to use tankers carrying water because the home was located in an area that doesn’t have fire hydrants.
The fire was contained within an hour.
Authorities say no one was hurt.
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com