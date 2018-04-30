HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials say a calf-killing grizzly bear near Bynum was killed and another was trapped and moved for attacking sheep outside Pendroy.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Monday that a 500-pound, 4-year-old male grizzly was captured on Friday after killing a calf on a ranch west of Bynum.
Wildlife officials decided to euthanize the bear after determining the same bear killed three other calves over a four-week period.
A day earlier, wildlife officials captured a 220-pound, 3-year-old female that killed several sheep on a ranch west of Pendroy.
Officials put a radio collar on the bear and released it in the Sun River Wildlife Management Area west of Augusta.