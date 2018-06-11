SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico court officials are issuing a warning about scammers who are telling people to pay them money in order to avoid arrest.

The Administrative Office of the Courts says the scammers are calling New Mexicans and telling them they must pay up after failing to report for jury duty.

Officials say a man in Las Cruces was falsely told to deliver two payment totaling $1,000 to a kiosk in order to avoid arrest.

Artie Pepin, the office’s director, says New Mexico court do not demand money from people who do not appear for jury service.

Administrators urge anyone who receives one of the phone calls to report it to law enforcement.