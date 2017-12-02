KALONA, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a southeastern Iowa high school student has died after falling at a school social.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the incident happened Friday night at the Iowa Mennonite School in Kalona. School principal Steve Schrag says in a written release that 10th-grader Teresa Cardenas, of Iowa City, died after falling at the school social. He said emergency crews worked to revive her but were unable to.

Officials did not describe the nature of the fall.

Pastors and counselors gathered with members of the school Saturday morning to offer emotional support. The school has also sought additional help from private counselors and a critical incidents stress management team from the Grant Wood Area Education Agency.

