CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati fire officials and police homicide detectives are investigating a fire that killed a man and injured his adult daughter.
WXIX-TV reports firefighters found the man unconscious on the first floor of the home early Sunday in Cincinnati’s Carthage neighborhood and took him to a hospital where he died.
A district fire official says the daughter was found at a home next door with burn injuries after escaping the fire and was hospitalized. A dog also died in the fire.
District Fire Chief Rob McWilliams said fighting the fire was made difficult by extreme hoarding conditions inside the home, which was stacked floor to ceiling with boxes, clothing and other items.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. The man, described as elderly and his daughter haven’t been identified.
___
Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com