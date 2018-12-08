UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities are investigating the death of an inmate.
Officials tell KATU-TV that Brandon Smithson died Thursday at a Portland hospital.
Smithson had been an inmate at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla in eastern Washington.
Officials haven’t released details of Smithson’s death.

Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/