BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials on Long Island are investigating a fire that damaged a home.
Newsday reports firefighters responded to the Bay Shore home around 2:10 a.m. Sunday. Officials say the blaze started in the basement before it spread to the first floor. Firefighters were able to contain the fire after about an hour.
Bay Shore Fire Chief Edward Kunz says the 10 to 12 people who were in the home were not injured. Officials say the house was badly damaged.
Kunz says the home had been used as a multifamily residence with three apartments in the basement.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Bush Hamdan returning to Montlake to serve as Huskies' offensive coordinator
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani eliminates Yankees and several others teams from consideration; Mariners considered a finalist
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com