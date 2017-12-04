BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials on Long Island are investigating a fire that damaged a home.

Newsday reports firefighters responded to the Bay Shore home around 2:10 a.m. Sunday. Officials say the blaze started in the basement before it spread to the first floor. Firefighters were able to contain the fire after about an hour.

Bay Shore Fire Chief Edward Kunz says the 10 to 12 people who were in the home were not injured. Officials say the house was badly damaged.

Kunz says the home had been used as a multifamily residence with three apartments in the basement.

