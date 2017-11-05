ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials in New York are investigating a fire that damaged an upstate gun shop.

Authorities responded to the Rotterdam blaze around 11 p.m. Saturday. Officials say the blaze started on the second or third floor of the Taylor & Vadney gun store.

Crews contained the fire in about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Police say the first floor of the store has been damaged.

Officials continue to investigate.