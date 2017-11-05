ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials in New York are investigating a fire that damaged an upstate gun shop.
Authorities responded to the Rotterdam blaze around 11 p.m. Saturday. Officials say the blaze started on the second or third floor of the Taylor & Vadney gun store.
Crews contained the fire in about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Police say the first floor of the store has been damaged.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s millionaire mayoral candidates say they know what it’s like to struggle
- 26 killed in church attack in Texas' deadliest mass shooting VIEW
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Instant analysis: First impressions from Washington's second straight rout of Oregon
Officials continue to investigate.