CINCINNATI (AP) — A teenage boy trapped inside a minivan in a parking lot near the southwest Ohio school he attended told a 911 dispatcher he “probably didn’t have much time left” and asked to “tell my mom I love her if I die.”
Cincinnati authorities are investigating the death Tuesday of 16-year-old Kyle Plush near Seven Hills School. The Hamilton County coroner says Plush died of asphyxia due to “chest compression” and that it appears to be an accident.
Plush, a sophomore at the school, first called 911 at 3:16 p.m. to say he was in the parking lot and in “desperate need of help.” Police say officers and a deputy sheriff searched but didn’t find the minivan.
The teen was found by a family member around six hours later.
