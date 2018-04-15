CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) — State fire marshals are investigating a blaze at a northern Delaware apartment complex that forced 18 people from their homes.

Investigators say the fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at the Stoneybrook Apartment complex in Claymont, where firefighters battled flames on a two-story row of townhouses.

Officials say damage is estimated at about $250,000.

The American Red Cross and apartment management are providing assistance to eight adults and 10 children who were displaced.

There were no reported injuries.