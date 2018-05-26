PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office river patrol deputies recovered a man’s body from the Columbia River.

Deputies responded to a report of a body in the water of the North Portland Harbor, near the east end, around 9:40 a.m. Friday.

KATU-TV reports that the sheriff’s office says it will conduct a death investigation.

The body will be turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

