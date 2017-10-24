BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — School officials are investigating after a teacher allegedly abused two students in Massachusetts.

Gregg Natale says his 10-year-old son was nearly shoved to the ground by a fifth grade teacher at Brookfield Elementary School in Brockton last month. WBZ-TV reports the teacher was suspended for 10 days following the alleged altercation.

Natale says he pulled both of his children from the school after learning the teacher returned.

Another parent says the same teacher grabbed their child by the shoulders and shook him Friday. WHDH-TV reports the teacher was later escorted off school grounds.

Brockton Superintendent Kathleen Smith issued a statement saying it is never acceptable to be physically aggressive with students. Smith says they are investigating the allegations.