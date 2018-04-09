WARREN, Maine (AP) — State police are investigating the death of a Maine State Prison inmate who was scheduled for released in January.
The state Department of Public Safety says 57-year-old Gregory Leeman was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning at the prison in Warren.
Authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious, and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause.
Leeman was serving multiple sentences, including one for an assault on a police officer and one for gross sexual assault.
