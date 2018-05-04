GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — State wildlife commissioners are extending the limits for licenses for a several big-game species while cutting back on licenses for elk.
The Daily Sentinel reports the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved the increases during its Thursday meeting.
Andy Holland, the agency’s big game species manager, says deer, elk and moose are stable and pronghorn are increasing the state.
Limited licenses for pronghorn will go up by 7 percent to 26,600, deer licenses will be increased by 3 percent to 94,900 and bear licenses will go up by 9 percent to 28,600.
Officials say 452 licenses for moose and 350 licenses for bucks will be offered this year.
Holland says the increase will help protect willows and aspen from being overbrowsed in moose habitat and reduce bear numbers in many management areas.
Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com