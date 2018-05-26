BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Fire Department has issued a dangerous conditions warning for the Boise River as federal officials increase flows over the Memorial Day weekend.
The Idaho Statesman reports that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing flows by 1,000 cubic feet per second to 6,500 cubic feet per second.
Flood stage is 7,000 cubic feet per second
Officials have closed some sections of paths along the river due to water on the paths.

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com