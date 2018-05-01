GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Mesa County are establishing fire restrictions early this season following two destructive wildfires.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and fire chiefs of several municipalities and fire-protection districts say Stage I fire restrictions are to go into effect on Friday.

Authorities say this is the earliest imposition of fire restrictions they can recall.

Authorities say one reasone behind imposing the early restrictions is to put residents and others on early notice that fireworks won’t be allowed this year. Mesa County Sherriff’s Office spokeswoman Megan Terlecky says another reason is “the predictions are that it’s going to be a pretty bad fire season.”

Causing or allowing a fire during fire restrictions can be punishable by fines up to $100,000 and/or imprisonment up to 18 months.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com