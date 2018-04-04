SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Officials have identified skeletal remains found in some woods in South Carolina last month.

Local media reported that a statement from Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said the remains were those of a man reported missing last September.

Baker’s statement says he used dental records and DNA to determine the remains were those of Michael Joseph Thompson. Baker said the cause of death has not been determined. Sheriff’s deputies said when Thompson was reported missing that he had serious medical issues, including a spinal cord injury and fainting spells.

Some children playing in some woods found the remains March 11.