CRYSTAL, Minn. (AP) — Officials have identified the police officer who shot an armed man in Crystal last week as a veteran of the New Hope Police Department.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says Officer Ben Harty is on standard paid leave. He’s been on the force about nine years.

Officers from Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale responded to a report of a suicidal man last Friday evening. Shots were fired by both officers and 62-year-old Ronald Klitzka.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Klitzka died of a gunshot wound to the head. No officers were hurt.

