WAMEGO, Kan. (AP) — The State Fire Marshal says a 35-year-old Wamego man died in a house fire in Pottawatomie County.
The victim of a fire on Dec. 26 was identified Wednesday as Wade Stewart Parkhurst, whose body was found inside the house. Five other people in the house were able to escape the fire.
The fire marshal’s office said in a news release that his death was caused by toxic gases from the fire. No foul play is suspected.
The blaze began in the home’s basement in an area where several electronic components were located.
The property is a total loss, with estimated damage of more than $350,000.
The fire marshal’s office and the St. George Fire Department investigated the fire.