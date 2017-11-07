SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Officials have identified a man found dead when fire engulfed his South Carolina home last week.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said in a news release the victim of Friday afternoon’s fire was 60-year-old Michael Wayne England of Simpsonville. England was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner’s office said the cause of death is still under investigation.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Clear Springs Fire Department.
