ALEXANDER, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified an 89-year-old man who was killed after he was pinned between a livestock trailer and a fence post in northwestern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Arne Skedsvold was taken to a Montana hospital, where he died because of injuries from the accident. Officials say a 33-year-old man was backing up a tractor and trailer to a fence to load cattle Friday morning.

Skedsvold was helping load the cattle when he was pinned.