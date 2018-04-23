Share story

By
The Associated Press

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Police have identified the man who was killed in a house fire in Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports 73-year-old Richard Seiler, of Falmouth, died Saturday evening in a fire that started in his garage.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says Seiler had driven his convertible for the first time earlier that day after a long winter in storage. The fire started around 5 p.m. near the car’s battery, and then spread to Seiler’s home.

Officials say Seiler died of smoke inhalation. His two cats survived the blaze.

An investigation into what caused the battery to catch fire is ongoing. Authorities say the fire was accidental.

