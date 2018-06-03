Share story

By
The Associated Press

HOLDEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after being found unresponsive on a remote road in Holden.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Sunday that 22-year-old Lennyn Valerio of Worcester was the person who died. He said Valerio was murdered.

A passerby found Valerio unresponsive early Saturday morning. He was later pronounced dead at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

No arrests have been announced.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the state police barracks in Holden.

