JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Officials have released the name of a 24-year-old north-central Iowa man who was killed in a weekend avalanche while snowmobiling in northwestern Wyoming.
Teton County officials say Taylor Bruggeman of Saint Ansgar, Iowa, died Sunday afternoon near Togwotee Pass in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Bruggeman was snowmobiling with two friends at the time.
Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Carr says Bruggeman’s riding partners saw him get buried and could see part of his snowmobile, but couldn’t find him.
One of the friends stayed to dig while the other one rode about 30 minutes to where he could get cell service. He called for help shortly after 4 p.m.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com